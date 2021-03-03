Vanessa Bryant On Life After Losing Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna: ‘I Can’t Say That I’m Strong Every Day’

Moving forward after a loss is never easy.

Vanessa Bryant is on the cover of the new People magazine, and in the issue she opens up about the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

“I can’t say that I’m strong every day,” Bryant says. “I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”

Since losing her husband and daughter, Bryant has had to deal with the grief, while also staying present for her children.

“This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward,” she says. “Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

Through it all, Bryant says she has tried to focus on “finding the light in darkness.”

She explains, “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional, and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

Bryant’s devotion to daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri has kept her going.

“My girls help me smile through the pain,” she says. “They give me strength.”

Bryant adds, “My girls are my reason. Helping my girls navigate through this heartache is important to me. Making sure that they know that they are loved, supported, and important is what motivates me.”

Finally, she says, “I want to make Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka and Capri proud.”