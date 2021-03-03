Prince Philip Is ‘Slightly Improving,’ Duchess Camilla Says

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth who is in hospital for tests for a heart condition and treatment for an infection, is “slightly improving,” Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall said on Wednesday.

RELATED: Prince Philip, 99, Moves To Different Hospital For Heart Tests

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been in hospital for over two weeks since he was admitted having felt unwell, and on Monday moved hospitals to one specializing in cardiac treatment, for tests and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

RELATED: Prince Philip To Remain In Hospital For ‘Several Days’ Receiving Medical Attention For An Infection: ‘He Is Comfortable’

On a tour of a vaccination centre in south London, Camilla, the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, told a volunteer the Duke was “slightly improving” and that “we keep our fingers crossed.”