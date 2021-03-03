Olivia Rodrigo Calls Pete Davidson Her No. 1 Celebrity Crush After ‘Driver’s License’ Sketch On ‘SNL’

Olivia Rodrigo is still reeling from Global’s “Saturday Night Live” sketch centred around her hit song, “Driver’s License.”

The 18-year-old singer and “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” star opened up during an interview with 103.7 KISS FM about the sketch starring “Bridgerton” lead Regé-Jean Page and Rodrigo’s no. 1 celebrity crush, Pete Davidson.

“I was absolutely floored. I was screaming,” she said of seeing the sketch for the first time. “I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal.”