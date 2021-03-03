Nick Jonas Admits He Felt ‘Disconnected From The World’ While Priyanka Chopra Was Filming ‘The Matrix 4’ In Germany

Nick Jonas really missed his other half Priyanka Chopra while she was away in Germany shooting “The Matrix 4”.

Jonas explained on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” how that absence influenced his upcoming album Spaceman: “I started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany, finishing up this little movie called ‘The Matrix’.

“And I was like, ‘You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and, now, my person.’ And I just dug in writing it.”

“Within a couple of days, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a solo album.’ Then a few days later, I was like, ‘This is a, kind of like, themed album!'”

He said of the theme, “This year of being disconnected from reality. Disconnected from the world, and feeling like we’re on our own planet.

“Then obviously missing her at that time as well, then reconnecting with her,” Jonas said of Chopra, whom he married in December 2018.

He said the album more than anything was about “hopefulness for the future” and “seeing a brighter day ahead.”

Jonas’s interview also saw him take on Fallon in the “Singing Whisper Challenge”, each trying to guess which song the other was singing while wearing noise-cancelling headphones.