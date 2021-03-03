Melissa McCarthy And Octavia Spencer Talk New Movie ‘Thunder Force’ And Doing Their Own Stunts On ‘Ellen’

Click to share this via email

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are #BestFriendGoals.

On Wednesday, the stars of the new action-comedy “Thunder Force” are on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and they talk about their nearly 25-year friendship.

“Zoom has become a magical thing,” McCarthy says of how they’ve stayed in touch throughout the pandemic. The pair would watch Oscar-winning movies and discuss them over video chat.

The duo also recall the time they auditioned for “The Price is Right” and McCarthy brought along a puppy that she had bought just the night before.

“I don’t know if you gave that dog a better life,” DeGeneres jokes.

Later on the show, McCarthy and Spencer talk about “Thunder Force”.

“Melissa does a lot of her own stunts,” Spencer says. “Where Melissa is fearless, I am fearful.”

McCarthy agreed, “I love a harness. Throw me around, swing me against walls.”

The actresses also present the exclusive premiere of the trailer for “Thunder Force”, which was written and directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone.

Last, Spencer and McCarthy join DeGeneres in surprising BFFs and entrepreneurs Amanda-Jane and Shanita for a game of “Best Friend Facts”, shocking them with a gift to help them give back to their community through their café in Los Angeles.