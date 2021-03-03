Michelle Obama Urges Youth To Fight Injustice: ‘We Gotta March, We Gotta Protest & We Have To Vote’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Michelle Obama. Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Obama is putting her hope in today’s youth.

Obama appeared on “Good Morning America” to promote her book, Becoming. The former first lady touched on how she wants to see young people advocate.

“We gotta march, we gotta protest and we have to vote. Young people are starting to put those pieces together and understand that, you know, it’s not either/or. It’s all of it,” Obama said, and that includes her daughters. “Who they are right now is enough. I always have wanted them to start practising the power of their voices very early on.”

“I know there are many, many Amanda Gormans,” she said of the National Youth Poet Laureate. “I’m just proud when one of ’em gets a chance to be seen and the rest of the nation and the world gets to see… a lot of Black folks have made this country what it is today.”

Obama, 57, also touched on her book and the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

