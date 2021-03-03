Michelle Obama Urges Youth To Fight Injustice: ‘We Gotta March, We Gotta Protest & We Have To Vote’

Michelle Obama is putting her hope in today’s youth.

Obama appeared on “Good Morning America” to promote her book, Becoming. The former first lady touched on how she wants to see young people advocate.

RELATED: Barack Obama Says He Broke A Classmate’s Nose

“We gotta march, we gotta protest and we have to vote. Young people are starting to put those pieces together and understand that, you know, it’s not either/or. It’s all of it.” — @MichelleObama to @RobinRoberts on younger generations calling out injustices. pic.twitter.com/NO3TM37kYG — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2021

“We gotta march, we gotta protest and we have to vote. Young people are starting to put those pieces together and understand that, you know, it’s not either/or. It’s all of it,” Obama said, and that includes her daughters. “Who they are right now is enough. I always have wanted them to start practising the power of their voices very early on.”

.@MichelleObama tells @robinroberts she hopes her daughters learn from her story that, “who they are right now is enough. I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/8NDYyBcjDY — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2021

“I know there are many, many Amanda Gormans,” she said of the National Youth Poet Laureate. “I’m just proud when one of ’em gets a chance to be seen and the rest of the nation and the world gets to see… a lot of Black folks have made this country what it is today.”

"I know there are many, many Amanda Gormans. I’m just proud when one of ’em gets a chance to be seen and the rest of the nation and the world gets to see…a lot of Black folks have made this country what it is today.” — @michelleobama to @robinroberts on @TheAmandaGorman. pic.twitter.com/iiwoUFvPMx — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2021

Obama, 57, also touched on her book and the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

RELATED: Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Team Up For ‘Renegades’ Podcast

“That’s the point of #Becoming. If you are lucky … you will constantly grow and evolve until the day you cannot breathe anymore. We are all learning and becoming something better and greater.” — @michelleobama to @robinroberts on how younger generations give her “hope.” pic.twitter.com/ihGKeBNmre — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2021