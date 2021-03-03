Rupert Everett Insists He Didn’t Feel Guilty About Having An Affair With Paula Yates While She Was Still Married To Bob Geldof

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rupert Everett discusses his six-year affair with Paula Yates in a new interview on Piers Morgan’s “Life Stories”.

Morgan mentions how Everett was with Yates “before, during and after” her marriage to Bob Geldof.

Yates and Geldof got together in 1976 before marrying in 1986. They split in 1995, with their divorce being finalized in 1996.

Yates died of a heroin overdose on September 17, 2000.

RELATED: Rupert Everett Reveals Where He Stands With Madonna After Years Of Fractured Friendship

In a preview clip from Thursday’s episode of Morgan’s show, Everett explains how he felt “no guilt” about the affair.

He says of Yates, “We were very, very close, I must say, for a long time, and she’s someone that I adored and still do.

“I think I was in love with her. I adored her.”

Singer Bob Geldof and his girlfriend Paula Yates on August 1985. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

RELATED: Rupert Everett Reveals The Failure Of Their Film ‘The Next Best Thing’ Damaged His Friendship With Madonna

“How did you square off Bob in all this?” Morgan asks, to which Everett insists he “just ignored him,” admitting Geldof knew about the affair.

When asked if he felt guilty, Everett says no: “I don’t know, I think it would be for her to feel guilty, not me.”