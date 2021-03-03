Kelly Clarkson Covers Kings Of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody’

Kelly Clarkson is rocking out.

Clarkson and her house band covered Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” on Wednesday’s edition of “Kellyoke” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ Lauryn Hill-Style

“Use Somebody” is the second single from the band’s fourth studio album Only by the Night (2008), released on Dec. 8, 2008. The chart-topping song won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and Best Rock Song.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Ariana Grande’s “Imagine”, U2’s “Beautiful Day”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.