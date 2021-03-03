Regina King On How Her Dog Cornbread Stole The Golden Globes: ‘He Deserves All The Attention’

Regina King was up for Best Director at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, but the real winner was her dog.

Golden Globes viewers could not help but gush over King’s dog, Cornbread, who lay on a bed behind the director at Sunday’s virtual ceremony.

“Cornbread is 15 years old,” Regina told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Tuesday. “He deserves all the attention, to just be hanging in there and representing for the senior dogs.”

King also dished on her experience hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 13.

“Just all praises to the writers and the actors and just the entire production team,” she said. “I was just blown away. I feel like I can never, ever, ever, ever, ever in my life say anything about something that may not be funny to me on ‘SNL’ because what they do to bring that show to us every week is nothing short of a miracle.”

“I think, like everybody, the show — we feel like it belongs to us and you’re critical of it,” Meyers added. “You love it and then there are other times you don’t,” he said. “Then you show up and you try to do that job and you think, Oh okay, okay, I’ll shut up now.”

King received a Best Director nomination for her work on “One Night in Miami”. King’s directorial debut received critical acclaim and boasted a roster of talent that includes Leslie Odom Jr., Aldis Hodge, Eli Goree, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

