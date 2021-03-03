Alice Cooper Responds To Gene Simmons’ Claim That ‘Rock Is Dead’

Alice Cooper sees a bright future for rock music.

In a new interview with the NME, the rock star responded to recent comments by KISS musician Gene Simmons that “rock is dead.”

Simmons explained to Gulf News last month, “That’s because new bands haven’t taken the time to create glamour, excitement, and epic stuff.”

Cooper, though, thinks quite the opposite.

“Gene Simmons – I would like him to do my taxes because he’s a businessman and that’s valid, but I guarantee you right now that in London somewhere, in garages, they’re learning Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses,” he said.

“There’s a bunch of 18-year-old kids in there with guitars and drums and they’re learning hard rock. It’s the same with the United States: there’s all these young bands that want to resurge that whole area of hard rock,” Cooper added.

The musician also said that rock music as a genre is “where it should be right now,” saying, “We’re not at the Grammys; we’re not in the mainstream. Rock ’n’ roll is outside looking in right now, and that gives us that outlaw attitude.”

Praising rock’s longevity, Cooper said he fully expects the genre to still be going strong “some 30 or 40 years from now.”

“The one kind of music that started and never ended was hard rock. It went to punk, it went to disco, it went to hip hop, it went to grunge, but the one thing that went through the middle of it was hard rock.”