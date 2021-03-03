Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson & More Lend Their Voices To New Apple TV+ Series ‘Calls’

Click to share this via email

Prepare for a show like nothing you’ve ever heard before.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the mind-bending new series “Calls”, featuring the voices of Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Lily Collins, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, and more.

Based on the French series of the same name, “Calls” uses fictional audio recordings of phone calls, accompanied by often surreal, minimalist visuals, to tell nine mysterious, creepy short-form stories.

Directed by Fede Álvarez (“Don’t Breathe”), “each episode follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face growingly unsettling experiences.”

Also featured in the show are Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Riley Keough, Joey King, Stephen Lang, Jaeden Martell, Paola Nuñez, Editor Patterson, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Jennifer Tilly.

“Calls” premieres on Apple TV+ March 19.