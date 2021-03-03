Kelly Marie Tran Talks Retreating From The Public Eye After ‘Star Wars’ Bullying

Ahead of her voice role in Disney’s “Raya And The Last Dragon”, Kelly Marie Tran is getting candid about the toll the bullying around her “Star Wars” role took on her.

As mechanic Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise Of Skywalker”, Tran was subjected to intense online bullying from trolls who targeted her appearance, ethnicity, and gender. The hatred led to Tran deleting her social media accounts and backing away from the spotlight.

RELATED: Kelly Marie Tran Notes The ‘Unfair Pressure’ As Disney’s First Southeast Asian Princess

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tran describes that point in her life as if she “fell in love very publicly and then very publicly had an embarrassingly horrible breakup.”

Saying she “left the internet for my own sanity,” Tran explains stepping away from the public eye “was basically me being like, ‘Oh, this isn’t good for my mental health. I’m obviously going to leave this.'”

After the harassment, Tran explains she took time away to find “that fire that burned” inside her to act again.

RELATED: ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ Screenwriter Explains Why Kelly Marie Tran Appears In Just 76 Seconds Of New ‘Star Wars’ Sequel

“If there’s anything I can take from the past five years, it’s that I’m proud of the ways I showed up for myself, because it was hard. It was really hard, and I’m still here,” she says. “I don’t think we give ourselves enough credit for existing in this world that tells us we don’t belong in it. But I learned to trust myself, to trust the ways in which I can advocate for myself and take up space.”

Revealing she went to therapy to deal with the hate, Tran says she was reminded that “if someone doesn’t understand me or my experience, it shouldn’t be my place to have to internalize their misogyny or racism or all of the above. Maybe they just don’t have the imagination to understand that there are different types of people living in the world.”