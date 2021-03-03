Anderson Cooper Is Too Cute Reading To His 10-Month-Old Son

Anderson Cooper is loving fatherhood, clearly.

Cooper, 53, celebrated National Read Across America Day by sharing a selfie video of him and Wyatt, his 10-month-old son, reading a children’s story.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Admits It’s ‘Weird’ Co-Parenting With Ex

Watch @AndersonCooper celebrate "Read Across America Day" by reading to his son, Wyatt. Watch "Full Circle" on Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 6p. https://t.co/IkysKL1Fdj pic.twitter.com/iRN0FJcAap — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 3, 2021

“Today is National Read Across America Day. Especially now with millions of kids still not in school because of the pandemic, inspiring them to read is more important than ever,” Cooper shared. “I struggled to read when I was a child with a mild form of dyslexia. Luckily it got noticed early and I was able to get help with it. But for a lot of kids that is not the case.

“My son Wyatt is 10 months old. I try to read to him every day. Today’s selection was If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” he explained before cutting to footage of the adorable father-son moment. “Is there anything better than just hanging out with your kid and reading?”

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Announced In Next Group Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts

Cooper and his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani welcomed Wyatt Morgan via a surrogate on April 27.