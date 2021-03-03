Lupita Nyong’o Says ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Be ‘Different Without Our King’ Chadwick Boseman, But Insists Ryan Coogler Has Some ‘Exciting’ Ideas

Unsurprisingly, Lupita Nyong’o can’t say much about the upcoming “Black Panther 2” movie.

Nyong’o, who played Nakia in the first film, was asked about the sequel on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America”.

The actress, who has been busy promoting her new children’s book, Sulwe, told the hosts: “In true Marvel form, I have nothing to tell you.”

“It’s gonna be different, of course, without our king to go back into that world,” Nyong’o added, referencing the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

“But I know that all of us are dedicated to carrying on his legacy in this new ‘Black Panther’. And [director] Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family.”

Nyong’o’s comments come after Disney confirmed Marvel Studios would not recast Boseman’s character, but will instead “explore the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film.”

Nyong’o also spoke about Penelope Cruz crying after reading her new book Sulwe out loud during her “GMA” interview.

“It was so moving to see someone else from a very different cultural background touched by the story,” she shared.

