Olivia Rodrigo Is Not Interested In Alleged Song Feud With Sabrina Carpenter: ‘I Actually Don’t Know Her At All’

Olivia Rodrigo says there is no bad blood between her and Sabrina Carpenter.

The Disney darlings are allegedly at odds with each other after the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star, 18, released her mega-hit “Driver’s License”. According to online chatter, the tune is about Rodrigo’s first love, her co-star Joshua Bassett, who left her for an “older” woman, Carpenter.

Following the success of “Driver’s License”, the “Girl Meets World” star released her own diss track, “Skin”. Many fans believe “Skin” is about Rodrigo.

But during an interview with Radio.com, Rodrigo denied any beef with Carpenter.

“I actually don’t know her at all, I think we met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know,” she said.

“I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about.”

Carpenter previously denied “Skin” was a diss track about Rodrigo, writing to Instagram, “I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past.

“I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way.”

