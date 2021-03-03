Canada’s Tate McRae Is Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Rising Star

Get to know Tate McRae a whole lot better.

The Canadian “you broke me first” singer is the latest artist to join the ranks of Apple Music’s “Up Next” program, showcasing new and rising talent.

In her “Up Next” short film, McRae talks about her journey to stardom, including appearing on the 13th season of “So You Think You Can Dance?” and making her own video series “Create With Tate”.

In 2017, at the age of 14, McRae burst onto the music scene with her viral hit “one day.”

“I locked myself in my room for 20 minutes and I wrote a song,” McRae, now 17, recalls.

After having her sold-out tour shut down due to the pandemic, the singer-songwriter got right back to work, producing all news music in isolation.

“This is crazy that I am a part of Apple’s Up Next program!” McRae says. “It’s been so cool creating all this amazing content for the campaign and I’m so excited for everyone to see another little piece of me in the documentary. I am so thankful to Apple Music for this honour and allowing me to use their massive platform to help share my music with my fans.”

In the “Up Next” film, McRae talks about her childhood focused on ambition and competitive dance.

“Being in a realm of like constantly comparing yourself and working on yourself and not being good enough,” she says. “You have so many things that go through your brain. You know, sometimes you feel so trapped in your own head. And like writing was the only way that I told anyone, anything. You know, music was the only way that I could really like speak.”