Chris Evans Shares Personal Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of First ‘Captain America’ Movie

Chris Evans is throwing it back to 2010 on Twitter by sharing personal behind-the-scenes footage from the set of “Captain America” in 2010.

Noting two of his high school friends — Zach and Jon — acted as his “assistants” on the set of the Marvel movie, Evans tweeted a compilation of footage recorded by one of his pals.

When I filmed the first Captain America in 2010, two of my high school buddies, Zach and Jon, were my “assistants”. Zach got a lot of great footage. Jon was unimpressed. pic.twitter.com/ltONBcxJKd — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 3, 2021

The clip shows Evans performing a number of stunts in a water tank and in front of a green screen while his pals look on.

While Evans lifts weights, dives into a water tank, and performs stunts in front of a green screen on a high-wire, Jon repeatedly looks unimpressed. Shaking his head at the camera during every stunt, Jon critiques his friend’s skills by giving the thumbs down and at one point, jokingly hope he falls while filming a stunt.