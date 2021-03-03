Shawn Mendes Posts Sweet Birthday Message To Camila Cabello: ‘I Love You More Everyday’

Shawn Mendes has a cute birthday message for Camila Cabello.

Mendes, 22, celebrated Cabello’s 24th birthday on Wednesday. The Canadian singer shared a snapshot of the “Senorita” collaborators along with a touching note for his significant other.

“Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I’ve ever known,” Mendes captioned the ultra-cute post. “I love you more everyday mi vida.”

Cabello and Mendes have been officially dating since July 2019. Cabello opened up about their relationship in a series of Instagram posts back in November.

“It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos — When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you — I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” she wrote.

“It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol,” she added. “But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday.”

And, of course, stars like Sangita Patel and Billy Porter, as well as Cabello’s fans were sure to get in on the birthday wishes.