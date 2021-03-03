Michael B. Jordan Is Out For Revenge In ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’ Trailer

There’s no stopping justice.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the trailer for “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse”, starring Michael B. Jordan in an origin story about Navy SEAL John Clark from the “Jack Ryan” universe.

“When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Clark pursues the assassins at all costs,” the official description reads. “Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.”

“Torn between personal honour and loyalty to his country, Clark must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.”

Also starring in the film are Guy Pearce and Colman Domingo.

“Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” premieres April 30.