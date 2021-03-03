Lady A Announces LadyAID Scholarship Fund For Historically Black Colleges And Universities

Grammy Award-winning trio Lady A have launched the LadyAID Scholarship Fund to help students from Black communities achieve higher education.

The scholarship is aimed at students attending Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and will first focus on those who reside in Tennessee or Georgia — the home states of band members Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley.

Applications are invited for any student attending a HBCU in any state with a family household income of $60,000 or less.

The scholarship is renewable, but students must reapply each year. Current applications are open until March 15 at ladyaid.org

Through LadyAid the trio hopes to help “relieve financial barriers to higher education and empower Black communities around the country.”

Not limited to the education sector, their multi-level campaign will “bring awareness to numerous initiatives around the world ranging from helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, as well as natural disaster aid and recovery.”