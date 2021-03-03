Kathryn Hahn Calls ‘Agatha All Along’ Success ‘So Crazy’

Spoilers: This article contains spoilers from the Disney+ series “WandaVision”.

Kathryn Hahn is just as shocked as we are with “Agatha All Along”.

The actress, who plays the villain Agnes/Agatha Harkness on the Disney+/Marvel series “WandaVision”, joined Seth Meyers on “Late Night” on Tuesday, and reacted to the online obsession with the series’ 47-second song “Agatha All Along”.

The tune quickly turned into a certified bop following Friday’s episode of “WandaVision” when it hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

RELATED: Kathryn Hahn And Family Perform American Girl Doll Version Of ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’

“Don’t understand it,” Hahn confessed. “I know, it’s amazing. It’s so crazy. Seth, what’s happening?”

Adding, “I was also like, ‘What?’ Like, I don’t have social media, so the whole thing was filtered down through like all this — I was like, are you kidding me? So funny. Meanwhile, outside scooping dog crap, scooping cat crap. The whole thing is so bonkers right now.”

And “bonkers” is what her kids, Mae, 11, and Leonard, 14, thought of their mom while she rehearsed for the witchy villain. Hahn shared her children with her husband of 19 years, Ethan Sandler.

RELATED: First Look At Kathryn Hahn’s New HBO Comedy ‘Mrs. Fletcher’

“When I was practicing my moves for this particular show, I mean, my children came in and saw me practicing, and it was as if they had seen me just get out of the shower,” Hahn explained. “They were like, ‘Oh, my God! Mom!’ Like, I was practicing my witch moves and they were so embarrassed. I’m just so glad that now they’re suspiciously a little bit nicer to me that I know it’s been landing a little cooler than I thought.”

New episodes of “WandaVision” premiere every Friday on Disney+.