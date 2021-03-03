Ludacris Flies A Plane And Hip Hop Artists Are Here For It

Click to share this via email

Ludacris posted a video of him flying a plane on Tuesday and he is cool as a cucumber.

The “Money Maker” looked like a total pro behind the controls.

“If you don’t evolve, you’ll evaporate,” he captioned the post.

A number of high-profile hip-hop stars were amazed with Ludacris’ newly acquired skills. Fat Joe, Jamie Foxx, Cam’ron, Big K.R.I.T. and E-40 are among those who chimed in through the comments section. Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to celebrate the “Fast & Furious” actor.

He look like a lane finna merge and he tryna get over 😭😭 https://t.co/SqDRW1ZQT6 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2021

“Yaaaaaassss BLACK MAN!!!!” Taraji P. Henson wrote. “God is great 🙏🏽” Fat Joe commented. “Crazy!!!!” said Cam and “Next level” wrote Russ.