Venus Williams Kickstarts #PrivilegeTax Initiative Aiming To Close Gender Pay Gap

Venus Williams is celebrating Women’s History Month this March in a big way.

The tennis pro, 40, and her lifestyle brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, is set to launch a #PrivilegeTax initiative to bring attention to wage inequality. The new program will also serve as a platform of resources for young women to get inspired and address the issue head-on.

So for the entire month of March, Williams will implement a #PrivilegeTax on the EleVen website by adding an option to donate 19 cents at checkout. All the proceeds from the #PrivilegeTax will go to benefit Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles.

Girls Inc. is a charity committed to inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Credo Beauty, Carbon 38, Ellevest, Asutra, Happy Viking, Tracy Anderson Fitness, Goal Five, Society Nine, Angel City, Sideman Bancroft LLP and more companies have joined Williams and added #PrivilegeTax to their websites as well.

To celebrate the new initiative, Williams will co-host a panel with “The View”‘s Sunny Hostin on Tuesday, March 9th at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Her brother-in-law Alexis Ohanian will serve as a panellist, as well as Annie Jackson, Tracy Anderson, Stephanie Hull and Jen Jackson Brown.

For more information go to elevenbyvenuswilliams.com.