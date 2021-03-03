BBC Issues Apology After Airing Interview With Person Pretending To Be U.S. Senator Cory Booker

By Rachel West.

Cory Booker
Cory Booker - Getty Images

The BBC is issuing an apology and a correction after airing an interview with a man who falsely claimed to be U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

The broadcaster apologized for airing what turned out “to be a deliberate hoax” and has reached out to the real Booker with an apology. The BBC says they “are looking into what went wrong to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The hoax interview aired on BBC’s Newshour radio show on Feb. 26, regarding the U.S. placing sanctions on Saudi Arabia following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Crashes Boyfriend Cory Booker’s Interview, Talks Voting ‘For My Man And Marijuana’

Twitter users questioned the legitimacy of the interview, noting the voice and speech pattern did not match Booker’s.

The BBC confirmed the interview “only aired once” during the radio broadcast and did not appear online or anywhere else. It is unclear if the prankster had a deliberate agenda or was just trolling the BBC with the impersonation.

Booker has not publicly commented on the hoax.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP