Ted Danson And Mary Steenburgen Talk ‘Curb’, ‘Cheers’ And How They First Met

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are keeping busy.

On Wednesday, the married couple appeared together on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” and were asked what’s going on with the next season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

“I don’t know. I really don’t. I show up and, they literally say, ‘Okay, uh, this is a fundraiser you anonymously gave money and you’d, but you’ve also let people know and go,’ you know, so you, you just start kind of improvising playing around,” Danson explained. “And then by the third and fourth take, it becomes clear what works and doesn’t work and it becomes better. And so I don’t know what this season’s about. I don’t, I don’t know. I’m assuming that I am. I think. You know, it was so upsetting when he had us divorce.”

Steenburgen also talked about watching Danson on “Cheers” before they ever met.

“Before he was my husband and someone I fell in love with, he was already someone I admired, you know, and in a million years didn’t ever see it coming or anything like that, but I had so much respect for him through ‘Cheers’,” she recalled.

“You know, watching him do this romantic comedy was such kind of sweetness and such an endearing and brilliant and funny character and the beautiful kind of ice skating precision with which he and Shelley [Long], you know, did those scenes and the whole cast was so brilliant,” she added. “I just was such a huge ‘Cheers’ fan and ‘Cheers’ got me through a really sad time in my life. At a time when, like recently, I didn’t necessarily want to watch the news ride before I went to sleep. So now we watch HGTV.”

Later, Cagle asked Steenburgen about first meeting Danson.

“Every single thing surprised me because I was pretty sure I knew who he was,” the actress said. “This is annoying, but I thought he was a slick kinda, I thought he was sort of a slick breezy person. And, you know, Ted was raised in Arizona, his dad was an archeologist. His best friends were Hopi and Navajo. He got on a horse bareback and rode off into the desert every day. He was so not slick. He was very soulful and of course, devastatingly funny, which is a major turn on for me…”

She continued, “The thing that caught me off guard was how truthfully, how deep a thinker he is and what a kind soulful human being he is. And there you can interview anybody that works with him. They will all tell you, they fall in love with him. Hopefully not to the extent that I did, but, people fricking adore him because he is a truly fine person. And he’s also really funny.”