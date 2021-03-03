David Schwimmer Says ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Will Be Filmed Outdoors For COVID Safety

The “Friends” reunion is coming.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Wednesday, David Schwimmer was asked about the upcoming reunion special and whether they have shot it yet.

“Actually, in a little over a month I’m heading out to L.A.,” the actor said. “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”

“And is Ellen hosting that?” Cohen asked.

“No,” Schwimmer said, explaining that he was not sure if he was even allowed to say who the host will be, joking, “It’s not Ellen, it’s not Billy Crystal. I could tell you who it’s not.”

“Is it someone who has appeared on ‘Friends’ before?” Cohen prodded, to which Schwimmer responded, “Andy is it you?”

“Oh my God. I wish it was,” the host admitted.