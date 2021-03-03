Elle King Announces Pregnancy Following ‘Two Very Big Losses’

Elle King is pregnant.

The “Ex’s And Oh’s” singer, 31, and her fiancé Dan Tooker shared the news on social media Wednesday, revealing their happy news comes after “two very big losses.”

King is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider and model London King.

“Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human!” she wrote. “We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant. This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive. You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready.”

“I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me,” Elle added. “So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon-to-be mom, who’s maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I’m telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high-risk pregnancy!”

During an interview with People, Elle opened up about her previous pregnancy losses, “I’ve experienced loss and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure. Then when [you get pregnant again], you’re so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you’re so scared that it’s going to be taken away. Just because I’m having a pregnancy that’s going well now it doesn’t mean that I’m over losing any pregnancy.”

Sharing Elle’s post to his Instagram story, Tooker wrote, “We are pregnant! So excited to be a dad. I love you @elleking.”

Elle and Tooker got engaged last October after a joint proposal in a field in New Mexico.

Congratulations to the happy couple!