Maroon 5 Teams With Megan Thee Stallion For ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ Lyric Video

Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for the new single “Beautiful Mistakes”.

The collaborators dropped the song and its official lyric video on Wednesday. Maroon 5 has collaborated with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in the past, so a team-up with Megan is only appropriate.

“Beautiful mistakes, I make inside my head / She’s naked in my bed / And now we lie awake, makin’ beautiful mistakes,” frontman Adam Levine sings on the chorus. Megan raps, “I know it’s hard to let go, I’m the best / Best you ever had and best you gon’ get / And if we break up, I don’t wanna be friends, you’re toxic.”

“Beautiful Mistakes” is the third single from Maroon 5’s untitled seventh studio album.