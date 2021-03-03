Tiger Woods ‘Resting Comfortably’ After Car Accident And Surgery, L.A. Sheriff’s Department Says

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is offering an update on the car accident that put Tiger Woods in hospital last week.

In a Facebook livestream, Sheriff’s Deputy John Schloegl addressed questions from reporters about the accident and Woods’ condition.

“The investigators in the accident, or in the collision, they did a search warrant to seize and access the black box of the vehicle,” Schloegl said. “They’re gonna go through it and see if they could find out what was its performance in the vehicle and what was happening at the time of impact and with that, they’ll have more information they can attribute to the cause of the accident.”

Asked about Wood’s condition, Schloegl said, “I understand he is resting comfortably, he is healing, he is in good spirits, which is a good sign and hopefully he’ll get himself back on his feet at some point down the road.”

Another reporter asked why the deputies did not seek a warrant for blood samples from the golfer, and whether Woods offered them voluntarily.

“Well I can tell you this, in order to seek a search warrant, you have to have evidence of impairment. Absent the evidence of impairment, you’re not gonna get a search warrant, period,” Schloegl explained. “It’s not gonna be signed by the judge, and investigators will determine what is needed to determine the cause of the accident or the traffic collision themselves.”

Woods suffered a serious leg injury in the accident that saw his SUV drive off a county road and roll over down a hill on Feb. 23. He has since undergone surgery for his injury.