Rita Ora Reflects On ‘Very Awkward’ First Meeting With Madonna

Rita Ora was admittedly starstruck when meeting Madonna for the first time.

Ora dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday. During their chat, Ora was asked if she has ever been starstruck by a fellow celebrity. Ora did indeed and detailed her first time meeting Madonna.

RELATED: Madonna Throws Skate Park Birthday Bash For Daughter Mercy James

“The highlight of my life is obviously Madonna, that’s one of the biggest idols of all time,” Ora, 30, told Fallon. “I had an amazing moment with her, very awkward but also very unbelievable,”

Ora first met the “Like a Virgin” singer while doing a clothing light campaign for Madonna. In fact, she “had to go and breathe in the bathroom” just to calm down.

RELATED: Madonna’s Daughter Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 Campaign

“She really just made me find my light, and by doing that we had to kneel on the floor,” Ora recalled. “And I thought it was ‘Like a Prayer,’ in real life that was happening to me.” Adding, “I just couldn’t breathe and she was like ‘This is not my life, let’s get down.'”