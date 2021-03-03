Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star, 42, announced the news on her Instagram story, revealing she and hubby Kroy Bierman, both caught the novel coronavirus.

Sharing a photo of the pair hooked up to IVs, the reality star wrote, “Hubby and I tested + for Covid a few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!”

Zolciak-Biermann added, “Very thankful for our Dr’s and a HUGE thank you to [Chris Tuff] for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!!”

The news comes just weeks after the “Don’t Be Tardy” star’s daughter, Brielle Biermann also tested positive.

At the time, Brielle revealed she was feeling sick for over two weeks, “I’ve had Covid (still recovering but I’m doing good today!!)”

“I’ve been beyond bored,” she said of her quarantine. “So if anybody has any suggestions on what to watch on Hulu or Netflix, please let me know because I’m running out of things to do up here in the salon.”