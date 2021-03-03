Katherine Heigl On How She Answers Adopted Children’s Questions About Their Birth Parents

Katherine Heigl is opening up about raising three children.

The “Firefly Lane” actress, 42, chatted with Parents magazine for their April issue and spilled on parenting three children during a pandemic.

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Reveals Reason She Banned Her Daughters From Using Technology

“This is the longest period I have consistently spent with my children,” she joked. “At first I loved cooking inspired meals, but now I’m like, ‘Kids, just make yourself a sandwich.'”

Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted daughter Naleigh, 12, in 2009, daughter Adalaide, 8, in 2012 and in 2017, the star gave birth to their son Josh, 4.

But as Naleigh and Adalaide get older, Heigl admits the sisters become more curious about their birth stories and biological parents.

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Says She Could Have Handled ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit ‘With More Grace’

She explained, “They do have more questions as they get older. We have said to them, this is your story. We don’t have any information about your biological fathers, but we do have a bit about your biological mothers. If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you’re comfortable with knowing.”

Read more from Heigl at Parents.com.