Janet Jackson 4-Hour Documentary Event Is On The Way

Janet Jackson is getting the documentary treatment.

A + E Networks and A&E will simulcast “Janet” — a four-hour documentary about her life and music — across two nights in 2022. “Janet” (a working title) will coincide with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s debut studio album, Janet.

The five-time Grammy-winner will serve as an executive producer alongside Randy Jackson.

“Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera,” a press release states. “The two-night, four-hour documentary event joins Janet as her family is going through another extremely difficult time, mourning the loss of her father Joseph, the pivotal figure in the Jackson dynasty.”

“The documentary details Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. And with her own romantic relationship having broken down, she starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top.”

The documentary, which is expected to premiere early next year, boasts exclusive archival footage, never-before-seen home videos from Jackson, star-studded interviews and more.