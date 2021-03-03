Chris Harrison Admits ‘It Was A Mistake’ To Defend Rachael Kirkconnell In Sneak Peek At First Interview Since Stepping Away From ‘The Bachelor’

Chris Harrison is addressing the controversial comments he made about “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, sitting down with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan in his first interview since the backlash over those remarks led him to step away from the hit reality show.

In the original interview, Harrison defended Kirkconnell after she shared photos on social media of herself attending a sorority “antebellum party,” which he tells Strahan he now regrets.

“It was a mistake,” says Harrison in a sneak peek of the interview, which airs on Thursday’s edition of “GMA”.

“I made a mistake,” he adds. “I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake. And I own that.”

Harrison initially responded to the backlash over his comments in a statement of apology he shared on Instagram.

When that apology did little to quell the outrage, he issued a second, this time also revealing he was “stepping aside” from hosting “The Bachelor” for an unspecified “period of time,” and would not be hosting this season’s “After the Final Rose” reunion special.

It was subsequently announced that former NFL player — and author of the book Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man — Emmanuel Acho would take over Harrison’s hosting duties on “After The Final Rose”.