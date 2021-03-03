Beyoncé Sent Andra Day A Sweet Gift After Golden Globe Win

Beyoncé is celebrating Andra Day.

The singer-turned-actress won big at the Golden Globes on Sunday, taking home the Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama trophy for her role as Billie Holiday in “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”.

But Day took to Instagram in the days following the Globes, revealing Queen Bey sent her a sweet gift to celebrate the win.

Showing off a bouquet of white flowers and a note reading: “You make us all proud. A huge congratulations! Love, Beyoncé.”

For her caption, Day simply just didn’t have the words so she wrote, “!!!!!! 😳😱🤯😩😭💚🙌🏽🙏🏽”

On Sunday, Day’s speech wowed audiences, just like her performance.

“I would just want to say thank you so much to God, Christ, my faithful and true with no shame. Thank you so much for bringing me through and getting me through,” she said while accepting her award. “I’m in the presence of giants with Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan, you inspire me so much. And to the amazing transformative, dynamic, Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role, her spirit. I love you all so much.”

