Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw & Tracey Lawrence Were All Bridesmen At The Same Wedding Back In The Day

Imagine attending a wedding where country music stars Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Tracey all served as bridesmen — and then discover that it actually happened.

Tim McGraw made the revelation during the latest edition of his Apple Music radio show, “Beyond the Influence Radio”, as reported by Taste of Country.

According to McGraw, they all attended the wedding — which he recalled being sometime in the early 1990s — of Tammy Rose, “who sort of took new artists under their wing when they first moved to town.”

RELATED: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Selling $35-Million Private Island In The Bahamas

The three were all friends of the bride, but McGraw and Brooks hadn’t met each other prior to the wedding.

“And so, when she got married, she asked Garth, me and Tracy Lawrence to be her bridesmaids,” McGraw said.

“So we’re all bridesmaids at this wedding for Tammy, and I’m standing there. I’m sort of in awe … You know, Tracy and I had been friends for a while and he had his success, but Garth was there and I’m sort of in awe of Garth being there,” McGraw explained, noting that Brooks’ career had “hit” by then while his had yet to take off.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Reveals How Tim McGraw Cheered Him Up After Grammy Loss

“I went up to Garth and I said, ‘You know, I just want to thank you Garth, because you knocked the door down for all the things that I wanted to do as a country singer. I wanted to come to town and record songs that had a broader melody or broader appeal, and I wanted to do shows that were like the rock shows that I saw growing up. That’s the kind of thing that I wanted to do,'” McGraw recalled.

“And he said something really profound to me, and it stuck with me to this day. He goes, ‘Look, we all moved to town for that reason. I just got here first,'” McGraw added.

RELATED: Garth Brooks Tears Up And Restarts Performance Of ‘Belleau Wood’ During Live Holiday Special

“And I thought that that was really sweet of him to say that, but really, really perceptive of him to say that, too, as well, because we were all thinking those sorts of things,” he said. “We all grew up in that environment: seeing, watching, hearing all these different influences and wanting to include them in the genre of music that we chose to make.”