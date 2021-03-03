Kings Of Leon’s New Album Will Be An Instant Collector’s Item In The Digital Realm

Kings of Leon is breaking new ground in the digital world with the release of the band’s upcoming album, When You See Yourself.

According to a report from CNBC, the band will be releasing the album as an NFT, short for non-fungible token. NFTs, for those not in the know, are described as “crypto collectibles,” with ownership recorded on a blockchain, “a digital ledger similar to the networks that underpin bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies… each NFT is unique and acts as a collector’s item that can’t be duplicated, making them rare by design.”

Kings of Leon are one of the first musical acts to delve into the world of NFTs, and will be offering the new album as vinyl record that also includes a digital download and digital token, priced at $50.

The tokens will be released Friday, March 5 on YellowHeart (an NFT ticketing platform) and will remain available for two weeks — at which point no more tokens will be produced.

The band is also offering even more enhanced digital experiences through a series called “NFT Yourself,” in which fans can bid on one of six “golden tickets” that will provide row seats during a show of their choice during each future Kings of Leon tour, for life.