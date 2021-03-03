Meghan Markle Accuses The Royal Family Of ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us’ In Explosive Sneak Peek At Oprah Interview

As clips from Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to dribble out, it’s beginning to look like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revelations will be every bit as explosive as Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 sit-down with BBC’s “Panorama”.

Case in point: a new promo that CBS aired on Wednesday evening, with Winfrey chatting solo with the former “Suits” star.

“How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Winfrey asks.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle replies.

“And if that comes with risk of losing things,” she adds, “there is a lot that has been lost already.”

“There’s a lot that’s been lost already.” CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special this Sunday at 8/7c. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/iKFjiVP3IH — CBS (@CBS) March 4, 2021

The latest promo follows the release of some clips from the upcoming interview, including one in which Winfrey asks the couple whether they were “silent or were you silenced?” and then tells them, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs on Sunday, May 7.