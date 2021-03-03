Barack Obama Shares His 44-Track Shower Playlist: Springsteen, Beyoncé, The Beatles & More

Click to share this via email

Barack Obama is sharing some more of his musical picks, and this time he’s aiming to have everyone singing along in the shower.

In the latest edition of his “Renegades: Born in the USA” podcast, the 44th POTUS told co-host Bruce Springsteen that he’s prone to launch into a tune while showering.

“I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing,” he told the Boss, laughing.

“My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes,” he added.

In support of his shower-singing habit, Obama shared his 44-track shower playlist on Spotify, featuring some eclectic song choices and nine songs by Springsteen, including both the studio version and a live recording of “Born in the USA”.

Other artists on the playlist include Marvin Gaye, Bob Dylan, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Patti Smith, Bats for Lashes, Kendrick Lamar, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell and two Aretha Franklin hits.

Check out the full playlist below: