Elizabeth Olsen Takes Jimmy Fallon On A ‘WandaVision’ Trip Through ‘Tonight Show’ History

Jimmy Fallon has apparently been watching “WandaVision”, as viewers can see in a sneak peek at Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”.

In a sketch titled “FallonVision”, Fallon is joined by “WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen (via Zoom) for a time-bending trip through TV history; unlike the sitcoms of “WandaVision”, however, “FallonVision” takes viewers through several different time periods of the iconic late-night talk show.

The sketch begins by mimicking the 1950s-era, black-and-white “Tonight Show”, with Fallon’s host welcoming Olsen, who’s promoting her new movie “The Boxcar Gals and the Fellas From Tulum”.

The screen then shifts to a 1970s version, then an early 1990s version — complete with a dated Tipper Gore joke — before hopping through other decades and finally arriving at the present.

Meanwhile, another “WandaVision” star makes a surprise cameo at the video’s end to claim responsibility for Fallon’s twisted trip through “Tonight Show” history.