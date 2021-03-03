Katharine McPhee Admits She Was ‘Very Concerned With What People Would Think’ About Her 35-Year Age Difference With Husband David Foster

When Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster first got together, eyebrows were raised due to the substantial gap between their ages — she’s 36, while the legendary Canadian music producer is 71.

While the couple is celebrating the recent arrival of their first child together, during a recent appearance on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” she admitted she initially had fears about how the public would respond to the 35-year age difference, reported People.

“We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment,” the “American Idol” alum said. “So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I’m in love with our love story and that’s all that matters.”

As McPhee pointed out, their romance “didn’t just happen overnight.”

Foster and McPhee first met when he served as her mentor when she competed on “Idol”, and the two were good friends long before becoming involved romantically.

“We had a real journey and I had a real process,” she explained. “It took me a while to kind of come around to really want to have a real, serious relationship because I was very concerned with what people would think.”

She also pointed out the sexist bent that public perception often takes.

“The perception of what people try to create, especially with women, it’s always the woman’s fault,” she said. “It’s the woman who wants to be with the older man because he has money and he’s had success and she wants this, that.”

She added: “I mean, our story’s been the complete opposite.”