Mariah Carey’s Brother Morgan Sues Singer Over Memoir Claims, Says He’s Suffered ‘Extreme Mental Anguish’ And ‘Severe Anxiety’

Mariah Carey is being sued by her older brother Morgan following the release of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Morgan filed a lawsuit against the singer on Wednesday in New York’s Supreme Court, alleging the book, which was released in September 2020, contained passages that were “false and defamatory,” Variety reports.

“[Morgan] brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them,” the lawsuit reads.

“He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well.”

Morgan claims he has “suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life.”

The case comes after Mariah wrote in her memoir, “My childhood was a series of fragile, unstable houses, one after the other, where inevitably the Big Bad Wolf, my troubled brother, would huff and puff and blow it all down.

“I never felt safe. I never was safe. His rage was unpredictable; I never knew when it would come, or who or what it would devour.”

Morgan is suing to undo damages through “judicial determination.”

ET Canada has contacted Mariah’s rep for comment.

Morgan isn’t the only family member not happy with the release, with Mariah’s sister Alison also suing the singer for a whopping $1.25 million.

In court documents obtained by ET, Alison refers to a chapter of the memoir titled “Dandelion Tea”, in which Mariah claims that when Alison was 20, she tried to sell her to a pimp when she was 12 years old. Mariah also claims in the book that Alison once threw a cup of boiling tea on her, causing third-degree burns.