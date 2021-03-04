Sharon Osbourne Talks Meghan Markle ‘Bullying’ Allegations: ‘It’s Gonna Get Really Nasty’

The latest royal drama won’t end well, if you ask Sharon Osbourne.

On the new episode of Global’s “The Talk” the co-host discusses a new royal report alleging “bullying” behaviour by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Responds After Allegations She Bullied Royal Aides And Made Them Cry

The report dropped this week, just days before Oprah Winfrey’s new sit-down, tell-all interview with Markle is set to air.

“Oh, it’s all kicking off and I think this is just the beginning, unfortunately,” Osbourne said of the report. “It’s gonna get really nasty, I think. I really do. It’s like these two separate groups of people…so it’s all, I think, gonna end badly.”

Elaine Welteroth asked, “Who are these people and what did she do? To me, this is totally baseless.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses The Royal Family Of ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us’ In Explosive Sneak Peek At Oprah Interview

Osbourne added, “I think this is why the royals, they never ever, hardly ever give TV interviews on their personal lives. They do it for charities and so on but never on their personal lives. And every time they do it, it ends badly.”

“Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special” is set to air Sunday, March 7.