‘Jeopardy!’ Fans In Shock As Episode Ends With Surprise Twist

Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” did not have the ending viewers expected.

Fans of the show were shocked as Melis Sahin-Collins won the “Final Jeopardy!” round despite having the wrong answer.

Going into the final round, contestants Jon Spurney and Tim Everhart each had $14,200; Sahin-Collins had $2,000.

The category was “European Landmarks” and the clue was, “Of the principal architects working on it from the mid-1500s to the 1980s, like Pierre Lescot and Hector Lefuel, none were foreigners.”

The correct response was the Louvre Museum, which none of the contestants got right.

However, Spurney and Everhart wagered all of their money while Sahin-Collins bid zero dollars, so she was crowned the new champion.

Guest host Mike Richards told Sahin-Collins, “Not the way you expected to win but you get to play again. Congratulations. Wow! What a game.”

See some of the response from viewers below.

That #Jeopardy nail bitter was amazing! This must be how people that watch sports feel — Amy Hernandez (@NerdofColor) March 4, 2021

Yeah sex is cool, but have you ever seen a 3rd place #Jeopardy contestant win by using strategic betting in Final Jeopardy? — Tony Pepperoni (@seanudish) March 4, 2021

Tonight’s #Jeopardy had some real @MNightShyamalan level plot twist energy. I’m very here for it. — Devin McGrath-Conwell (@DevinTwoNames) March 4, 2021

I’m sure this has happened before, but i’ve never seen it 😂 #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/9MKbwLCOkU — Kate (@RamblingKite) March 4, 2021