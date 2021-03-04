Maluma Lights Up ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ With ‘Agua De Jamaica’ Performance

Maluma is lighting up the virtual stage of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Maluma, 27, made his “Ellen” debut on Thursday via video chat. The Latin global superstar spoke with DeGeneres before launching into a riveting performance of his new song “Agua de Jamaica”.

The Grammy-nominated singer told DeGeneres about his farm in Colombia.

“It’s like my favourite place in the world. Every time I go there I try to reconnect with my soul, my spirit, everything. It’s living with your roots,” he shared. “Every time I have the opportunity to be there with my family, it’s everything to me.”

“We have 25 horses there. We have cows, we have goats, we have chickens. We have a lot of animals over there,” Maluma added. “I really love being at the farm with my family.”

“Agua de Jamaica” is one of Maluma’s two releases of 2021 thus far. The song will be featured on his upcoming album, #7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica).