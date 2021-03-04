Womenswear Label NARCES Debuts Fashion Film With Award-Winning Photographers Saty + Pratha

NARCES, the Toronto-based womenswear label run by international designer and creative director Nikki Yassemi Wirthensohn, is launching its Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection with a new fashion film.

Speaking with ET Canada for the exclusive first look at the film, Wirthensohn explains that the new collection is “an ode to our current state of mindfulness brought about through a worldwide adversity affecting all mankind.”

She adds, “The inspiration for this collection is quote from Seneca, ‘Begin at once to live, and count each separate day as a separate life.’ This has been a very stoic journey personally and creatively, and therefore impacted the mood of the collection to present various states emotionally through a fashion expression.”

As shown in the film, created by award-winning image-makers Saty + Pratha with music created by Juno-nominated artist iamhill, the collection features a mix of vintage and new with silhouettes combining the feminine and the masculine.

With red carpets going mostly virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wirthensohn’s latest pieces are meant to be multipurpose with some of her coats converting into evening dresses and gowns into robes.

“This interest in creating multipurpose pieces has been coming from a place of functionality and sustainability of having your special pieces do more for you,” the designer contends. “A piece that can go from home to red carpet is the ultimate in multipurpose and multi-use that also states that comfort and glamour can coexist and can further the life of a gown.”

Discussing the inspiration for the film, Saty + Pratha, who have worked with major fashion publications including Elle and Vogue Japan, tell ET Canada, “Our initial jump off point for the project was Harold Edgerton’s speed photographs.”

Continuing, the duo describes the video showcase as “a way to show the garments in motion, as you would in a fashion show, with as little ornamentation as possible. Almost like a direct catalog of ‘here is what each piece in the collection looks like,’ methodically and without unnecessary pomp.”