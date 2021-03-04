Kelly Clarkson Covers Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s ‘Lonely’

Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber’s recent hit just got a dose of Kelly Clarkson.

On Thursday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opened with a new “Kellyoke” cover of Bieber and Benny Blanco’s single “Lonely”.

Sticking faithfully to the slow, mournful tone of the original, Clarkson elevated things with her powerful vocals.

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has covered Bieber on the show. In November, she sang the Canadian artist’s smash hit “Sorry”.

In recent days, Clarkson has covered songs by Kings of Leon and Lauryn Hill.