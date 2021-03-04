Paul Bettany Once ‘Punched’ A Fart Out Of Tom Hanks

There are two things that make Tom Hanks fart: beans and Paul Bettany.

Bettany appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Late Show” and confirmed that he did indeed elicit a toot from Hanks on the set of “The Da Vinci Code”.

“I had to grab him and I had to punch him in the stomach and it’s very quiet on set… It’s always more quiet when there’s a stunt going on because you’re worried somebody’s gonna get hurt,” Bettany said. “So, everybody’s listening, and I punched him in the stomach and he farted really, really, really loudly.

“But really loudly. I didn’t know what the form was. What do you do when the biggest movie star in the world farts? I kinda looked at him,” Bettany continued. “And he went, ‘What is wrong with you? You just made me fart!'”

Hanks once told the story on “The Graham Norton Show”.

“Paul came rushing in and I met him, and what had to happen was he was supposed to knock me down against a desk and then I landed on the ground,” Hanks shared. “When I hit the floor, I farted.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.