Kevin Jonas’s Adorable Daughters Pretend To Be All Three Jonas Brothers In Cute Video

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It looks like Kevin Jonas’s daughters are following in their dad’s footsteps.

Kevin shared an adorable clip of Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, pretending to be all three members of the Jonas Brothers.

The youngsters introduced themselves as the much-loved trio, using their dad’s winning trophies from the Billboard Music Awards as microphones while sitting on the kitchen counter in their cute pyjamas.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Nick Jonas Promises Kevin That The Jonas Brothers Are Still Together In Funny Monologue

“I’m Joe,” Alena said, as her sister Valentina added, “I’m Kevin” in a deep voice.

At one point, the eldest daughter wanted to be her dad, to which Valentina argued, “No, I’m Kevin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)

Kevin’s daughters are obviously among millions of Jo Bros fans out there, with a TikTok user recently revealing just how much she loved the eldest member of the band when she was younger.

The scrapbook she spoke about on the social media site even got the attention of the group.