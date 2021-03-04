Tahar Rahim Is Asia’s Most Notorious Serial Killer In Netflix’s Crime Drama ‘The Serpent’

By Rachel West.

Tahar Rahim is currently earning raves for his role in “The Mauritanian”, but his next project will see the actor become Asia’s most notorious serial killer.

Based on a true story, Netflix’s 1970s-set “The Serpent” sees Rahim transform into con man Charles Sobhraj. Posing as a gem dealer, Sobhraj travelled across Southeast Asia’s “Hippie Trail” with his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) where they became the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travellers. A junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok named Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle), unwittingly walks into Sobhraj and Leclerc’s web of deceit, setting off a chain of events that sees the con man become Interpol’s most wanted man.

Filmed across Thailand and the UK, the eight-episode series is a co-production of BBC One and Netflix. “The Serpent” will drop on Netflix on April 2.

 

 

